Dragon Ball Super: Toshio Furukawa from Super Hero

Fans of the franchise are looking forward to the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, so at Comic-Con this year we talked with Japanese voice actor Piccolo Toshio Furukawa.

Coming out on August 19 in the USA, “Dragon Pearl: Superhero” should become one of the most original films of the franchise. Drawing inspiration from the famous Cell arch from the original series, Super Hero sees the return of the Red Ribbon Army. However, the upcoming film will not only respond to threats, but also focus on the fan-favorite duo of Gohan and Piccolo. Given that the Superhero is potentially teasing the powerful new forms of Gohan and Piccolo, now is the right time to become a fan of this iconic duo.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the film in English, Screen Rant met with Japanese Piccolo voice actor Toshio Furukawa at Comic-Con to ask him about his impressive career and what it means for Piccolo to be the center of attention in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

You’ve been playing Piccolo for so many years. After all this time, how do you think your performance and understanding of the character has changed?

Toshio Furukawa: Playing the role of Piccolo for such a long time, I think I understood the character very deeply, so it became easier and easier. Of course, at first it was much more difficult.

What was the most touching communication you had with a fan of the series?

Toshio Furukawa: Recently, when I was working on Superhero, I got a lot of fans who mentioned that they had watched this movie so many times. One person said: “I’ve seen it 22 times, and once I saw it, I just kept coming back.” You know, they’d say it’s the best movie out of all the Dragon Ball franchises. So just hearing those voices was a very touching moment for me, and they were big fans of Piccolo. So the fact that Piccolo is the main character in this was huge for them. So it was really happy.

If you could play another character from Dragon Ball, who would you play?

Toshio Furukawa: As for the other characters I would like to play, let’s put aside the classes of the main characters, such as Goku, Gohan and Goten. Besides them, I think I would like to be a storyteller. That’s partly because I appear in every episode. But not only that, I have a lot of respect for the first generation of storyteller. His name is Joji Yanami, and he’s from the same agency as me, and I just admired him and what he’s done for the franchise. So you know, I thought, if one day I had the opportunity to take on this challenge, it would be really great.

In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Piccolo and Gohan seem more important than in any of the previous Superhero movies or stories. With such an increased value, was there any additional pressure on Piccolo’s game?

Toshio Furukawa: Piccolo and Gohan have been so widely featured in films in the past, which personally made me very happy. Whenever there is a new movie that is part of this franchise, they always use the latest technology and just twist everything to the maximum. So I was really excited when I got the opportunity to play Piccolo here. Everything from the picture to the sound and the script. You could really feel how everyone is putting themselves into it.

What was the most difficult thing about voicing Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero?

Toshio Furukawa: Piccolo is a unique character because, unlike the others, he does not have a real transformation. I know it got a little bigger one day, but that’s it. So unlike Goku and Vegeta, who have clear evolutions and transformations, he didn’t actually have that. Piccolo’s head also shows that there is not so much to change the hair. But, without spoiling anything, Piccolo has a moment when it undergoes huge changes, which for me was really exciting.

What was the most interesting thing during the recording of Super Hero?

Toshio Furukawa: In this film, the balance between action and combat scenes, as well as the more human drama of life were really well executed. There’s a perfect balance. Especially in terms of drama, there were a lot of comical bits and moments for him that were a lot of fun to play.