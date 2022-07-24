Dragon Ball Super: Superhero Footage Shows Piccolo Facing a New Threat

At Comic-Con, the first shots of the American release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero debuted, which show scenes, including a threat that can force Piccolo to meet an opponent. Dragon Pearl has become one of the most popular anime projects worldwide since it was created by Akira Toriyama in 1984. For almost 40 years of existence, the franchise has largely followed the exploits of a martial artist Goku’s dream of trying to collect all seven Dragon Balls has expanded to include Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, as well as many other additions to the ent. Dragon Ball Super, which premiered in 2015, is one of the latest additions to the property and follows the characters of the series several years after the defeat of the villain Majin Buu.

“Superhero” is the 21st film from the Dragon Pearl anime franchise overall, but it is only the second film under the auspices of Dragon Pearl and the first to primarily use 3D animation. The film, directed by Tetsuro Kodama from a script by Toriyama himself, was released in Japan on June 11, 2022 and is due to be released in the US and other countries in August and September 2022. the most iconic characters – Piccolo and Gohan are fighting to save the world from a threat that was once considered defeated: the Red Ribbon Army.

Screen Rant was at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego and attended the presentation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. In addition to the panel featuring the cast and crew, the showrunners also shared the first 20 minutes of the film, which included about three main scenes. In the first scene, Commander Magenta hires Dr. Hedo, the grandson of a former Red Ribbon Army scientist, to help bring them back. He asks Hedo to make the world’s most powerful android by lying to him about aliens working with the movie’s heroes to take over the world.

This threatening beginning was followed by a scene in which Piccolo teaches Pen to shoot power beams from her hands before she goes to preschool. Pan’s mom asks Piccolo to pick her up from school because her father, his former student Gohan, is busy researching ants. Piccolo warns Gohan that he must keep training in case danger returns, using his powers to dress Gohan in his old uniform. The scene is humorous: Gohan complains about the weight of the suit, and Pan’s parents promise to buy Piccolo a plush toy in exchange for taking Pan away.

The third and last scene shown during the presentation proves that Piccolo was right. He is attacked by something that looks like an android with a Red Ribbon logo on his shoulder, with a gun in the shape of a shark. The android defeats Piccolo, disappointed that he doesn’t pose enough of a problem.

This is where the footage from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ends, leaving the remaining 79 minutes of the film to the imagination, at least for now. Although it seems that Piccolo is in serious danger, this will surely encourage Gohan to return to the game. With a brand new animation style bringing their adventures to life, this could turn out to be one of the most high-octane adventures Dragon Ball for a long time.