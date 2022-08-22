Dragon Ball Super: Superhero Devours Idris Elba’s beast at the box office

“Dragon Pearl: Superhero” ended the weekend with the best box office in the country, earning more than $20 million for a three-day theatrical run. Idris Elba’s newest cinematic survival adventure, Beast, was supposed to compete over a relatively slow August weekend, but failed to take the coveted top spot.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a brand new original Crunchyroll movie, tells the story of the legendary Piccolo and his former student Gohan, who embark on an intense mission to save the world from Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 androids from the reformed Red Ribbon Army. According to Deadline, the film performed very well, despite the lack of current marketing campaigns that Universal’s Beast used on various platforms to promote their film. An exciting walk says a lot about the devoted fans of the popular anime.

The premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero took place last Friday, and at the end of the evening it brought home $ 10.88 million. Saturday’s performance wasn’t as impressive, but the anime film grossed about $5.8 million. Sunday turned out to be another slow day, but the original Crunchyroll movie earned roughly $3.45 million, bringing its total to a solid $20.1 million. The anime was shown on fewer screens than Universal’s The Monster, but earned twice as much as the survival thriller Elba.

Universal’s Beast officially arrived last Friday and grossed a less than impressive $4.3 million to wrap up its premiere. The new film, in which Elba stars alongside Sharlto Copley, Leah Sava Jeffries and Iyana Halle, tells the fascinating story of a father and his teenage daughters who are hunted by a ferocious red lion. Unfortunately, Saturday and Sunday were similarly slow days for the Universal movie, which ultimately brought the weekend total to a dismal $11.57 million.

Although the theatrical weekend is slow, despite the release of two new films, it allows viewers to experience or review projects that have been shown in cinemas. Bullet Train from Sony finished the weekend in third place, earning $ 8 million, followed by Top Gun: Maverick, which collected approximately $ 5.85 million. Just over the weekend, “Best Shooter: Maverick” was enough to beat “Avengers: Infinity War” and become the sixth highest-grossing film in the country’s history.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was expected to perform well, but the way it outperformed the thriller featuring Elba came as a surprise that most did not expect. Cinemas will continue to operate relatively slowly to end the month theatrically, and several high-profile projects will be released to energize the audience. This weekend, viewers will be able to see “The Invitation” and “Three Thousand Years of Longing” starring Elba and Tilda Swinton.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently in theaters.