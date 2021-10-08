Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero “Will Exceed Your Expectations”; New Details

Dragon Ball Super: After the first trailer of the film, which will arrive in 2022, those responsible send a message to the community and explain the role of Akira Toriyama. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been one of the great protagonists of the New York Comic Con that is taking place this week. The audiovisual aspect of the saga, with Toei Animation at the head, wants to give a quite sensible turn in the cinematographic productions of the license; especially after the spectacular seen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This new film, scheduled for 2022, will bet on CGI. We already know new details about the chronological context, the new character designed by Akira Toriyama and the promises of those responsible for him.

Where is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero located?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will take place after the Broly movie, but before Tenkaichi Budokai (World Tournament) number 28, Toei confirms in the question and answer session derived from the event panel. Regarding the release date, at the moment it is only confirmed that it will be released in 2022 in Japan. The rest of the territories are pending for more information.