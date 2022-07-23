Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer: Piccolo Hypes Gohan’s Power

Piccolo touts Gohan’s hidden power in the English-language trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Creator Akira Toriyama’s favorite franchise, Dragon Ball, has experienced a pop culture revival with Dragon Ball Super anime and an ongoing manga set after the Dragon Ball Z saga of Buu. After the Power Tournament, the anime Super continued with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in 2018. The upcoming follow-up film, Super Hero, hit Japanese theaters on April 22, and it will be released in the US on August 19.

The story of the Superhero takes place a few years after Broly and simultaneously with the manga. The film tells about the return of the Red Ribbon Army, an organization that Goku almost defeated in the original “Dragon Ball” before the appearance of Dr. Hero, androids 16, 17, 18, 19 and Cell in “Dragon Ball Z”. With Goku and Vegeta. on the planet Berusa The superhero focuses on Gohan and Piccolo, who are fighting the last androids of the Red Ribbon Army, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 (along with a surprisingly familiar enemy). Now the trailer for the English dubbing of Super Hero has been released.

During the Shonen film panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, Toei Animation and Crunchyroll unveiled a new English trailer for Super Hero ahead of its August release. In addition to a look at Saiyan Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Broly and androids, the trailer ends with Piccolo actor Christopher Sabat (who also voices Vegeta) telling Gohan, “You have the potential to become the most powerful being on Earth.”.

The above trailer offers a look at the explosive action that made the franchise so successful, with a new animation style that moved away from traditional 2D art in favor of 3D, which caused controversy among fans Dragon Ball . What is not controversial is the decision to focus on one of the most beloved surrogate father-son relationships in the series in Piccolo and Gohan. While the latter character was once the strongest Z fighter in Dragon Ball Z, Goku’s son has pretty much fallen off since then. Near the end, Super Gohan finally regained his Absolute/Mystical form before vowing to achieve a new form that no Saiyan has ever achieved.

The “Superhero” trailer also shows Gohan in a Hint Piccolo outfit. The film aims to make Gohan and Piccolo’s power levels comparable to Goku, which was confirmed by the creator of Dragon Ball Super. Gohan’s hidden potential was always teased and Piccolo was respected, but throughout the run of Super, this pair was sidelined in favor of Goku and Vegeta. While The super anime probably follows the ongoing manga series (if it returns), Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero foreshadows the future of characters other than Kakarot and Prince Saiyan.