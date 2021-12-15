Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Premieres Poster And Slides A Great Role for Gohan

Dragon Ball Super: The son of Goku will fight “the battle of his life”, according to the official description of the film scheduled for 2022. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the new Dragon Ball movie scheduled for 2022 and will arrive four years after the last feature film that had Broly as a great enemy. At the moment we know little about it, beyond where it is located and what will be done with CGI, but at the gates of more information at the Jump Festa this weekend, we have come across a new official poster and with a description of the poster that places a spotlight on Gohan that we haven’t seen in a while.

In the text describing the image the following can be read: “Wearing his uniform and placing himself in the center of the image is Gohan, who is shown prepared to fight the fight of his life with Piccolo, Goku, Vegeta and Pan” . The description also highlights that there are other new characters created for the film that we will have to wait “to learn more about them.”

This is the new official poster:

After this, Gohan was a trending topic on Twitter, since the character, despite having been abandoned and relegated to a secondary position throughout Dragon Ball Super, is still one of the most loved by the community. We will see the role that he will have in the film, taking into account that another of the protagonists will be precisely Pan, his daughter.