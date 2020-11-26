Dragon Ball Super: Goku can replace Merus

A new Dragon Ball Super theory claims that Goku will be recruited by Daishinkan, Merus’s father.

The Dragon Ball Super Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has come to an end. However, that ending has raised some big questions about what will come next in the series.

To defeat Moro, Goku had to master the strange divine power of Ultra Instinct. Unfortunately, Goku made the mistake of allowing the villain to copy Ultra Instinct, which resulted in an unstable form that threatened to annihilate Earth and the Galaxy.

As we mentioned in The Truth News, those events may have put Goku on Daishinkan’s radar, and not in a good way. The final part of this Dragon Ball Super arc saw Goku unlock Perfect Ultra Instinct, yes, but the power surge came at a high cost.

Goku with a new Angel?

When Goku wavered in battle against Moro it was his new friend and mentor, the Galactic Patrolman Merus, who stepped in to fight Moro. Merus, who was actually an angel, used his angelic powers in violation of divine laws.

By breaking the Law Angelica Merus was erased from existence. Now that it’s all over, the Daishinkan has asked Bills to answer for Merus’s death, and it doesn’t seem like the ‘Father of Angels’ is happy about losing this particular son.



