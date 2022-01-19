Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 80: Date, Time And Where To Read Online

Dragon Ball Super: We tell you how to read the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super completely free and legally from your mobile, tablet or web browser. Dragon Ball Super does not miss its monthly appointment with fans. Toyotaro’s manga, Akira Toriyama’s chosen disciple, is the direct and canonical sequel to Dragon Ball Z. After a few years in serialization, the last chapter of this year 2021 already has a confirmed date. As always, the publisher Shueisha allows us to access totally free and legally the new chapters of its main series of Weekly Shonen Jump (One Piece, Boruto, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia…) and other of its other monthly magazines. Dragon Ball Super is one of the most successful. We tell you when the 80th chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga opens and at what time.

Confirmed date: Dragon Ball Super #80 premieres on January 20, 2022

According to the official Manga Plus portal, chapter 80 of Dragon Ball Super opens this Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST); Spain peninsular time (Mexico City, 09:00 hours; United States – New York, 10:00 hours; United States – Pacific, 07:00 hours).

At that time, the last three chapters (80, 79 and 78) plus the first three (1, 2, 3) will be available. In Spain, Planeta Cómic is responsible for publishing the compiled volumes in Spanish; Available in bookstores and supermarkets.

Currently, the Dragon Ball Super manga is in the Granola arc (Granolah the Survivor Saga). From chapter 67 until now, the story of Dragon Ball Super continues after the events narrated in the saga of the Galactic Patrolman, one of the most remembered until now. New characters, new threats and new ranges of power like Vegeta’s, which has awakened his full potential.