Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 72: Date, Time and Where to Read Online in Spanish

Dragon Ball Super: We tell you how to read chapter 72 of Dragon Ball Super for free in Spanish in Manga Plus, the official application of the Shueisha publishing house.Manga Plus will publish this Thursday, chapter 72 of Dragon Ball Super. After a frantic chapter 71, which continues to put us in a situation after the start of the new story arc, it is time to recover our monthly appointment with the current canonical series of Akira Toriyama from the hand of Toyotaro, his pupil, who each time presents a better level in their drawings. We tell you the exact time of its publication and how to read it online for free and in Spanish.

Confirmed date: Dragon Ball Super # 72 premieres on May 20

Manga Plus has confirmed that episode 72 of Dragon Ball Super can be read from its official website and mobile applications (iOS and Android) in both English and Spanish from this May 20 at 17:00 Spanish peninsular time ( Mexico, 10:00 am; New York, 11:00 am; United States -Pacific-, 8:00 am). It will be then when we can continue the story of Goku, Granola and company in this interesting saga.

What is Manga Plus and why Shonen Jump fans love it

Manga Plus is one of the fashion services for lovers of the manga universe. After years without having a legal alternative to access the most popular series of the Jump label, including Weekly Shonen Jump, the publisher Shueisha published in February 2019 this application for smartphones, tablets and devices compatible with the iOS and Android operating systems of official form. Therefore, series like One Piece, Naruto, Boruto, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Death Note, Bleach, Black Clover, Dr. Stone, The Promised Neverland, Haikyu, Jujutsu Kaisen and many more can be read in simulcast – simultaneous release in Japan and the rest of the world — with languages ​​like Spanish from Spain and English.

Apart from the Weekly Shonen Jump series, we have a catalog of current works or past successes from labels such as Jump Plus or Jump SQ. Generally, all the series publish their first three episodes for free and the last three with rotations for the premieres. Thus, we currently have Dragon Ball Super # 1, # 2 and # 3 plus episode # 70, # 71 and # 72; when # 73 opens this June we will be able to access # 71, # 72 and # 73, so on.

As much as the fans have asked for it, Shueisha does not offer in the West a paid alternative to access the complete catalog of all the series, so that currently there is only one form of consumption: limited catalog, free and with advertising.