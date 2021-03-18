Dragon Ball Super, chapter 70 now available

We tell you how to read chapter 70 of Dragon Ball Super, now available in Manga Plus, for free in Spanish. The new story arc continues.

The new monthly chapter of Dragon Ball Super (# 70) is now available. The new arc behind the Galactic Patrol saga began its journey last January. Following the events of episode # 69, we continue to delve into the Toyotaro manga. We tell you how to read for free and in Spanish episode # 70 of Dragon Ball Super with Manga Plus.

Dragon Ball Super # 70: now available for free and in Spanish

Chapter 67 ended the Galactic Patrol Prisoners arc, which started right from issue # 43. In 2021 we have seen this start over, whose extent of development we do not know so far. Will it be as long as the previous one? What events will Granola take us to? The survivor of the race that fell at the hands of Freeza and the Saiyan wants to achieve his own particular revenge.

Manga Plus, the free and legal official app to read manga

Manga Plus is the official application of the Shueisha publishing house, where they publish the chapters of their main magazines, such as Shonen Jump, both in their monthly and weekly editions. My Hero Academia, Boruto, One Piece and more international licenses can be read completely free in Spanish or English. This commitment to reach the widest possible audience includes the simultaneous launch around the world: no one is left behind.

The viability of the web portal and its application is guaranteed thanks to advertising. There are certain limitations in its catalog, since there are not the complete series, but only its first chapters and the last three of each series. Here in Spain you can buy manga volumes in physics from Planeta Cómic.

The next episode of Dragon Ball Super (# 71) will be published on April 20 at 17:00 CET.