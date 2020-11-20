Dragon Ball Super, chapter 66 now available

What’s new from the original manga based on Akira Toriyama’s characters has come to Manga Plus, a completely legal app.

Goku and his friends (and enemies) return to the virtual pages of Manga Plus, an application for fans of the manganime that is not only free, but also legal. Includes series from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and Jump in full Spanish. As usual, each new chapter of Dragon Ball Super is published punctually every month, so it is time to resume the adventure and live new battles, always at the hands of Toyotaro, responsible for the project. We tell you how to read episode 66 for free and in Spanish.

Dragon Ball Super # 66 in Manga Plus, now available in Spanish

After chapters 62, 63, 64 and 65, in which we witnessed the fight against Moro, a battle full of epic moments, the events continued and things have become very interesting. Starting on November 20 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, readers will be able to continue enjoying this all-out battle, in which Goku Ultra Instinct faces this powerful enemy. In the previous chapter, Whis’s brother, the galactic patrolman Merus, tried time while Kakarot tried to reach his maximum power. What will happen next? Wait no more, the answer is just one click away.



