Dragon Ball Super, chapter 65 now available

The new original episode of the series comes to Manga Plus this October 20, we tell you how to access it for free in Spanish.

Manga Plus is already, on its own merits, an unavoidable appointment for manganime lovers around the world: a free app that offers all the Weekly Shonen Jump series and other Jump magazines in full Spanish and legally. Dragon Ball Super is published monthly and, except for surprise, on the 20th of each month we have our alarm set to read the next fifty pages of the exciting Toyotaro series. We tell you how to read episode 65 for free and in Spanish.

Dragon Ball Super # 65 in Manga Plus, now available in Spanish

After unforgettable chapters 62, 63 and 64, where the confrontation against Moro reached peaks of epicity that we did not remember from the most dramatic scenes of Dragon Ball Z, it is time to see how the events continue from this October 20 at 17:00 (CEST). To take stock – we warn of spoilers from this point – Merus, Whis’ brother galactic patrol, faced Moro to buy time and guide him until he achieved Ultra Instinct. After what happened in episode 64, Goku challenges Moro again and tells him that he will inherit his will and becomes Goku Ultra Perfect Instinct. What will happen now? We can already check it.

Manga Plus, available for free on iOS and Android

Manga Plus is a legal alternative in Spanish to read both Dragon Ball Super and the rest of the series under the Jump label on the opening day, including all the magazines derived from the main Shonen Jump (weekly, monthly …). We can read comfortably on a mobile device or tablet that has a compatible iOS or Android operating system. Furthermore, almost all the series in circulation are simulcast; that is, they are released in the app and in Spanish at the same time as in Japan and the United States. By reading in this app, which has ad impressions, we support that it remains viable.



