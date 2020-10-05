Dragon Ball Super: 5 Marvel heroes that Goku could beat

Ultra Instinct has taken Goku to the next level in Dragon Ball Super, but could he defeat the Marvel heroes?

Dragon Ball Super has produced an incredible amount of warriors, who are really very strong; some of which can easily take on any DC or Marvel superhero without a problem.

Vegeta, Toppo, Gohan, and Freeza may match many Marvel characters in terms of sheer strength, but Goku is on a very different level. In fact, Goku has been able to match, or in some cases, surpass some of the gods in his multiverse.

Goku’s Ultra Instinct has a very different feel about him and there aren’t many Marvel superheroes in the comics who can stand up to this form of Goku. Here’s a look at some of them who might lose in a showdown with him.

1. Thor

In reality, Thor might be the only Avenger who could give the anime’s protagonist a real fight. Goku’s Ultra Instinct is a god-like power and Thor is the God of Thunder, who is known to tap into his unfathomable powers when pushed to the limit, just like Goku.

Goku’s Ultra Instinct would prove too much for Thor, as there is a huge gap in power and speed levels, which Thor couldn’t match. However, Goku will love fighting the God of Thunder because they both want to become even stronger.

2. Iron Man

Tony Stark’s big brain will have a better chance of winning against Goku’s Ultra Instinct rather than his Iron Man suit. His energy blasts would not harm Goku in his normal form at all, let alone Ultra Instinct.

If Stark is able to create a device that limits Goku’s potential or Saiyan’s potential, only then would he stand a chance, but even that is highly unlikely. Goku will have a field day against Iron Man, to be honest.

3. Vision

Vision is one of those superheroes who have failed to realize the true potential of his powers. Being the owner of the Mind Stone, Vision knows he has a lot to accomplish and if he faces off against Goku, he may not stand a chance unless he can tap into his true potential.

Knowing Goku, he will give Vision all the time he needs to power up. Still, Goku’s Ultra Instinct is a level beyond gods, which means Vision will definitely end up on the losing side.

4. Hulk

Bruce Banner’s big green monster is actually one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Universe, though he has yet to reach his peak. Still, in his prime, the Hulk might be no match for Goku’s overpowered Ultra Instinct.

It could also be the case that Goku’s Ultra Instinct defeats the Hulk with two or three hits because he’s fast in that form. So much so that the Hulk couldn’t even see Goku’s attacks coming let alone touch him.

5. Captain America

The only thing Steve Rogers has about Goku’s Ultra Instinct is his unimaginable reserves of stamina. Everyone knows that using Ultra Instinct puts pressure on Goku’s body, which means that every time he transforms, he needs to quickly gain victory.

Captain America is someone who doesn’t give up that easily, but facing someone with the power of Goku won’t end well for Steve. There is no way that his Shield or his body can take damage from a Kamehameha.



