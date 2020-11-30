Dragon Ball Legends: the brutal Goku UI

Goku Ultrainstinto in signal mode and Jiren are the two new claims of a title that has changed a lot in recent months.

Insistently desired and requested, for many months Dragon Ball Legends dedicated itself to releasing characters and banners that seemed to go out of time. While in Dokkan Battle the gap in the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power was being filled with characters taken from that arc, in Legends they were begging. But they are already here: Goku Ultrainstinto -signal- and Jiren are the two new claims of the current banner in the game for Android and iOS. They also come at an interesting time for those who left the game months ago. There have been several changes that are worth reviewing if you are willing to return to the title thanks to this banner.

The ultra instinct runs amok in Dragon Ball Legends

Goku Ultrainstinto is a purple-type and ranged-style character. One of the main characteristics is that it can automatically dodge attacks, shots, charges and strike and blast arts in exchange for spending its unique bar, which decreases when in combat but regenerates when resting. In addition, it deals 25% more damage in Fusion Warrior and when the battle begins it has these properties:

60% more damage

20% less damage taken

50% ki recovery

Blast arts 5% less cost

To all this he also recovers ki and gives 20% more damage at 3 time counts, and + 30% at eight.

His skill card (green) recovers 10% of life and 40 units of ki, and among the peculiarities of his super attack, he has blast attack blocking while charging. The character has the tags saiyan, god ki and they are family, so it is ideal to make teams of the last two, in addition to the tag “Universe Survival Saga”, in which the Patrol of Jiren, Toppo and Dypo are found. In fact, its Z ability gives a 24% blast attack to this tag. Upgrade all of them, but they don’t have the Z ability for Goku UI, something to keep in mind.

Jiren is the other great character to come to the game. Of melee type and green color, stand out for the damage boosters (50%) and ki recovery (70) when it enters combat, with an additional 50% damage if it is the last character standing, ability to recover life, extra damage when the battle begins and a skill card that destroys the cards to draw new ones, recover 50 ki and recover the evasion bar, in addition to 20% damage in strike for 20 counts. His rival tag universe for Z Ability makes him ideal for teaming up with the other members of his Patrol.



