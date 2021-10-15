Dragon Ball Launches Twitter Account For Its Video Games: News On The Way

Dragon Ball: A new official account dedicated to video games from the Dragon Ball saga appears on Twitter that points to the Bandai Namco website.In the last hours a new official account dedicated to Dragon Ball video games has appeared on Twitter, a profile that points to the official Bandai Namco website and in which, according to those responsible, all the news of existing games will be announced like Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 or Dragon Ball FighterZ, in addition to “large amounts of epic content from all Dragon Ball video games.”

New official account dedicated to Dragon Ball games

Thus, and through an announcement that you can see below, a tweet has been published in which we see Goku in the video game Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, in a pose of approval that fans of the saga will instantly recognize. In addition, shortly before a first tweet has been published announcing the fourth streaming of Conton City TV as part of the news of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and that will take place tomorrow.

This new verified account points directly to the official Bandai Namco website dedicated to all Dragon Ball video games, and through which it is assumed that all the next news of the franchise at the video game level will be announced. “The most famous manga in history brings us fast-paced action and exciting combat for consoles and PC! Enjoy a wide range of genres, from role-playing games to fighting games / MMO ”, we can read on this official website.

Do not miss all the news about Dragon Ball through our section in MeriStation dedicated to such a popular manganime saga; We recently echoed the new trailer for the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as well as the presence of Broly that you may not have noticed. Do not miss our analysis of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot in its version for Nintendo Switch either.