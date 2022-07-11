Dragon Ball Introduces a villain More Powerful Than the god of the franchise

Attention! Contains spoilers for Chapter 3 “Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission”!

As a franchise, Dragon Pearl is known for its sprawling power, where each next villain introduced must be stronger than the previous one and pose an even greater threat to more people. This has been seen time and time again since the early days of Dragon Ball, when the first main antagonists were mostly just selfish narcissists, and the later ones are closer to literal gods. Super Dragon Ball Heroes followed this trend and took another step forward with a character that can even surpass the Omni King Zeno himself.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently explores the celestial bureaucracy that permeates the Dragon Ball world, introducing characters who seek to challenge the divine order of things. Some will say that it started with the appearance of Goku Black, but another character, Hearts, openly defied Zeno, became a defining moment in the history of the series. Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission supports this thread by presenting a parallel Tournament of Power, a space-time Super Tournament created by a ghostly figure pulling the strings of several timelines fighting for survival. Later it turns out that this mysterious character is Eos, the former Supreme Kai of Time.

Eos’ performance could solidify her status as one of the most dangerous Dragon Ball villains in history. At the end of Chapter 3 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission, Eos reveals herself to the few remaining players in the tournament and explains that she tested each timeline not only for their strength, but also for their luck. After a monologue about fate and imperfect universes, Eos does the unthinkable. She does not hesitate to completely destroy several timelines just because they were not suitable for her existence. This feat of strength puts her on a par with other powerful Dragon Ball Heroes villains such as Mechikabura, Demigra, and may even rival the likes of Zeno.

Zeno’s greatest feat in the series was the complete destruction of the universe to which Future Trunks belonged. He is also responsible for the apparent destruction of every single universe that exists at some point, with the exception of Universe 7. Eos’ ability to destroy timelines puts it on a par with similar earlier manifestations of Zeno’s power when he erased Trunk’s home universe. Also, since she is supposed to be the main antagonist of Ultra God’s Mission, it is likely that she will be capable of much more. She already puts herself above such powerful characters as Hearts, who at some point believed that he also had enough power to kill Zeno.

At the moment, it is almost impossible to raise the stakes in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Since every existing timeline is in danger of being completely erased, Eos poses the greatest threat. Whether her strength can really rival the likes of Zeno is still a matter for debate, but the insane scaling of Dragon Ball’s power may be in her favor.