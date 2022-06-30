Dragon Ball Gohan becomes Jojo in an incredible cover from the creator of JJBA

The creator of Jojo’s bizarre adventure, Hirohiko Araki, brings his unique style to the world of Dragon Ball in a new cover. Although the two works are very different, both are icons of Shonen Jump, which means that this kind of art was just inevitable.

Starting in 2021, the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project is a three-year celebration leading up to the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball in 2024. The project uses classic Dragon Ball volume covers from the creator of the series Akira Toriyama, and another famous mangaka redrawn them in his own style. The project began with Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto redrawing the 11th volume of Dragon Ball. The project includes a truly stellar group of talents, including the work of the creators of Spy X Family, Chainsaw Man, Bleach and Demon Slayer. Now this list of all-star talents has just acquired another legend with the appearance of Hirohiko Araki’s cover for the project.

A re-creation of the Araki of the 33rd volume of Dragon Ball was published in a tweet by Shonen Jump News. The cover was originally made in the midst of the famous Dragon Ball cage saga, which is considered by some to be the best arc of the series. The parallel comparison between Toriyama’s original and Araki’s version is striking. While Toriyama has drawn Gohan in a fairly standard heroic pose that makes him seem determined, Araki’s version of Gohan has a kind of swagger that almost borders on arrogance. This art also stands in stark contrast to some of Arkai’s previous crossover works, such as Naruto’s drawing of the creator of Jojo’s bizarre adventures, which some found repulsive. Here, Toriyama’s character design blends much more naturally with Araki’s signature style.

Although at first glance it may seem that Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Dragon Ball don’t have much in common, in fact they have a lot in common. Both series are extremely popular Shonen Jump series that appeared in the mid-eighties. Both also have a lot of changes in their narratives: Jojo follows the epic of several generations, while Dragon Ball describes Goku from early childhood right up to middle age. However, more than anything else, Akira Toriyama and Hirohiko Araki share an influence. Few mangaks can consider themselves as influential as these two creators, and that’s why this crossover is so fascinating. It’s almost tempting to ask how Toriyama will draw one of Araki’s characters as Jojo’s 40th birthday approaches.

However, no matter what looks like and what doesn’t, the art of crossover always arouses curiosity, especially with such a great style like Araki’s. There’s a reason why artist fans imagined dark heroes like Berserk Guts in the style of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Jojo’s bizarre adventure undoubtedly has a unique look, which is why it’s so nice to see him paired with Dragon Ball characters.