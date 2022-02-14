Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022: Calendar And Activities Of The Great Event Of The Saga

Dragon Ball Games: Bandai Namco shares all the activities that will take place between February 19 and 20, with news about the games. Two days of pure Dragon Ball. Bandai Namco, Shueisha, and Toei Animation have come together to celebrate the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022 event, which will be broadcast online and will feature news about video games, manganime, movies, etc. It will take place on Saturday, February 19 (from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. CET) and on Sunday, February 20 (from 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. CET). The entire calendar of activities has already been revealed, which you can see in the images below.

All about video games

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is the new video game announced, an asymmetric multiplayer title in which several survivors will try to survive the power of a great villain, also controlled by one of the players. The producers will be present to highlight “the characteristics and virtues of the game”. There will also be a special demo of Dookan Data ’22, with which they will review the seven years of Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle.

It’s been years since Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 2 came out on the PlayStation 2 generation, but producer Daisuke Uchiyama, now CEO of Bandai Namco, will try to complete the video game along with other members of the team. The competitive video game will have its space with Dragon Ball Super Card GAME or Dragon Ball FighterZ, which will hold the interregional tournament, the Team & Draft.

During the event you can interact with other users using your own avatar. “Use the avatar you created, participate in a multiple choice quiz, enjoy watching the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Fashion Show take the runway, and cheer on your favorite team from the Dragon Ball FighterZ Team & Draft tournament wearing their colors”, they explain in the press release.

There will also be space for a special performance with three artists, which can only be seen on that day. Hironobu Kageyama, U-ya Asaoka and Hiroki Takahashi will join forces to sing the opening songs for the Dragon Ball animated series.