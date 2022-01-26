Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship Finals Delayed Due To COVID-19

Dragon Ball FighterZ: Bandai Namco confirms that the event is postponed indefinitely, waiting for the global health situation to improve. Bandai Namco has announced that the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship finals will not take place on the estimated dates. Through a statement, the Japanese have reported that the activity has had to be delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis, which is still very present.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been looking into solutions on how to hold the event in a way that would allow players and other stakeholders to participate safely. However, with everyone’s safety in mind, we have made the tough decision to indefinitely postpone the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship Finals,” which were scheduled for February 19-20, 2022.

They do not rule out canceling it altogether

According to the official statement, Bandai Namco will continue to study the situation to decide whether or not to definitively cancel the tournament. This esports event was going to be broadcast during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022, a streaming in which news of the video games based on the work of Akira Toriyama will be revealed, as well as other projects such as the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which will be released this year 2022.

The Japanese company asks users and viewers for understanding and promises to make the decisions made public when the time is right. Tomoko Hiroki, producer of Dragon Ball FighterZ has not avoided expressing “disappointed” at the impossibility of organizing the tournament in the conditions that had been planned.

“I am very disappointed to inform you of the indefinite delay of the World Championship Finals.” She and she adds: “However, we are going to organize the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022, which will hopefully allow us to offer other types of entertainment beyond the championship.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2D fighting video game developed by Arc System Works for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Since its launch, it has been expanded with new season passes, designed to add new characters, as well as free updates that have incorporated new mechanics into the playable core of the video game.