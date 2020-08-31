Dragon Ball FighterZ will punish disconnected cheaters

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works aim to punish violators and prevent cheating during online play. All out war against cheats in the hit Dragon Ball FighterZ.

That is the statement of intent that Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have released as a warning. They have done so through the video game itself, where they have warned that people who consciously disconnect from an online game will be punished with a penalty week in online modes. As if that were not enough, if there is a repeat offense, the company ensures that they do not rule out taking more drastic measures and converting the temporary ban into a permanent sanction.

“From now on, we will penalize those who voluntarily disconnect from online games,” they warn in the message, which you can see in full below these lines. “These players will not be able to enter online rooms for a certain period of time”, which the developer has established in about a week. While the sanction lasts, penalized users will be able to enjoy the offline game in the offline room.

Tougher punishments for those who do it consistently

And what will happen to players who tend to suffer unintentional disconnections? After all, the conditions and quality of the Internet is not the same in all homes. In that case, Bandai Namco points out that you need to check your Internet connection settings. On the other hand, as we have advanced, the Japanese contemplate more serious penalties for those who continue to incur these practices to avoid defeat. “Players who regularly carry out the above practices may be subject to the above restrictions permanently. Warning to sailors, not everything goes in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The title, which is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, continues to offer new seasons and content, almost three years after its launch. After Kefla and Goku Ultra Instinct, Master Muten Roshi will be the third FighterZ Pass 3 character to be available (the season pass costs 19.99 euros, although the characters can be purchased separately).



