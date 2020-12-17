Dragon Ball FighterZ will add Vegeta Baby

He is one of Goku’s enemies in Dragon Ball GT, who absorbs Vegeta and transforms into a formidable fighter. The new DLC character of Dragon Ball FighterZ already has a name.

It has been announced in the pages of the Japanese magazine V-Jump, in information collected by Ryokutya, a regular source regarding video games in this saga. It is about Vegeta Baby, one of the antagonistic characters of the first batch of chapters of Dragon Ball GT. We are facing the most powerful version of the character, his final transformation, the same that we see in the series when he faces Goku Super Saiyan 4.

Regarding his movements, Super Baby 2 will use the attack ‘Darkness Spring Shoot’, which creates an energy ball that even if it does not hit the enemy, it will return again. On the other hand, allies who fall in combat can be called back using Z Assist. In addition to other super attacks, this powerful warrior is able to transform into Ozaru (giant monkey) to wreak havoc in his wake. In the event that he is an assistant character, he will launch a very powerful energy ball.

New avatars for free

To celebrate the impressive 6 million units sold, Bandai Namco will be offering a free avatars series for the lobby. They are as follows: Gogeta SSGSS, Bardock (Super Saiyan) and Vegeta (with a new color).

The third season of Dragon Ball FighterZ continues with new paid content. The character roster has been expanded these months with the additions of Kefla, Goku Ultra Instinct, and Master Mutenroshi. Vegeta Baby is the penultimate DLC character in the FighterZ Pass, so there is still one character to be revealed. What will it be? Everything is open to debate.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a two-dimensional fighting game designed by Arc System Works, a studio specialized in the genre. It is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.



