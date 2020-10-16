Dragon Ball FighterZ National Championship begins

Regional tournaments take place at different venues, including Spain, France and the United States. The fighters prepare for the battle, Dragon Ball FighterZ National Championship will begin this same day, October 16 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), although the regional tournaments will take place on several different days.

They will not do it only in a single country, since the confrontations will take place in the headquarters of Spain, France, Japan and the two coasts of the United States. The objective of the participants will be to qualify for the qualifying rounds.

It should be noted that the winners of each country will meet in December 2020 to determine who is the great champion of the Dragon Ball FighterZ National Championship. All tournaments will be broadcast live through Twitch and the Bandai Namco esports channel on YouTube, while those who want to enjoy the content in Spanish can do so through the BCN Fighters channel, which will feature the participation of Aalasthor and Sharin as commenters.

The calendar in Spain is as follows

Day 1: October 16 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Day 2: October 23 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Day 3: October 30 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Day 4: November 6 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Day 5: November 13 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Day 6: November 20 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Day 7 November 27 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

The different players who will participate in the tournaments are already confirmed. In the case of Spain, the contenders are Shanks, Calbu, GenisGod, CristianRG, Gropis, Cuenca5, Gamba and Tigri.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a fighting video game developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco. The title is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, and although several years have passed since its launch, new characters and content are still expected. Master Mutenroshi has been the most recent fighter to join the roster.



