Dragon Ball FighterZ Displays The Powers Of Android 21 (Lab Coat) In New Images

Dragon Ball FighterZ: The Ark System Works video game is preparing to add the new paid characters, available on February 24. The fighting title developed by Arc System Works continues to expand with new fighters. Bandai Namco announced some time ago the addition of Android 21 (Lab Coat), a character from Dragon Ball Super that will premiere on February 24 in Dragon Ball FighterZ. With the date about to arrive, the Japanese company has presented new images, which you can see just below these lines.

During these days, the character has also been seen in several videos. She is about a fighter who promises to be “accessible to any type of player.” The advent of Android 21, which was confirmed since the end of 2021, is the first novelty in the template since Gogeta SS4 made an appearance.

It should be noted that while players have already been able to fight with Majin Android 21, the Lab Coat version is different. She has her own assortment of attacks and her own fighting style. “She may not be able to control her hunger for much longer,” Bandai Namco tweeted.

Dragon Ball Fighter Z World Championship, delayed indefinitely

The Dragon Ball FighterZ esports tournament has been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis. In an official statement, Bandai Namco explained that although they had been “studying solutions” on how to organize the championship, they concluded that they could not guarantee the safety of all parties. At first it was scheduled for February 19 and 20, and despite the fact that they did not rule out announcing a new date, they also pointed to the possibility of it being definitively cancelled.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It was originally released in 2018, but has since received numerous updates, tweaks, and characters.