Dragon Ball FighterZ, Blasphemous and more at half price

Bandai Namco and other companies apply interesting discounts on high-quality titles for the hybrid console. We review the ones that are most worthwhile.

Rotation of content in the Nintendo Switch eShop and a new wave of video games on offer that, we believe, may interest you. As usual in MeriStation, we end this (hot) week with a selection of discounts that have particularly caught our attention, because the digital store of the hybrid console occasionally has a series of discounts with very high percentages in titles that they cannot be overlooked.

If a few days ago we told you about the temporary discount of FIFA 20 Legacy Edition with 70% less than its usual price, now the eShop has been updated with a series of offers where companies like Bandai Namco Entertainment apply scissors in titles that, by rule In general, they are usually among the best sellers.

In the case that concerns us, the discounts will be active until July 21, although some will be reduced until July 19; We recommend that you consult the expiration date of the discount well so that you do not have problems when getting them. As always, we leave a direct link to the eShop in each of the aforementioned titles with their current price and the percentage of discount applied.

As you can see, Dragon Ball FighterZ becomes one of our chosen for its great conversion to portable mode; situation similar to that of one of the great for lovers of retro, Monster Boy, or Guacamelee! 2 for enthusiasts of action mixed with platforms. Generoso is also a discount for the Spanish game Blasphemous, a two-dimensional delight that has elevated the name of The Game Kitchen to the highest in the independent scene.

Guacamelee! 2 for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 23.99 euros (59% discount)

Ni no Kuni: The wrath of the white witch for 34.79 euros (41% discount)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for 17.99 euros (50% discount)

Yooka-Laylee for 13.49 euros (66% discount)

Superhot for 13.79 euros (40% discount)

Blasphemous for 12.49 euros (50% discount)

God Eater 3 for 19.67 euros (67% discount)



