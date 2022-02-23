Dragon Ball FighterZ: All The Changes Of Patch 1.30

Dragon Ball FighterZ: The Arc System Works video game, which will introduce Android 21 on February 24, is preparing to welcome the new fighter. Four years after its release, Dragon Ball FighterZ continues to wage war. The two-dimensional fighting title developed by Arc System Works has not stopped expanding and improving itself through updates and downloadable content (both paid and free). Now, Android 21 will debut as a playable character, so the game has just been updated to version 1.30.

The patch paves the way for the arrival of the new fighter, but also makes minor adjustments to the fighting system. According to the (brief) patch notes, certain bugs in the mechanics and more are also resolved, although the specific changes have not been specified.

What are the changes in Dragon Ball FighterZ patch 1.30?

Added the necessary data to enter the new downloadable pack (20). Sold separately.

Fixed issues with fighting mechanics.

Updated Replay mode (data from previous generations cannot be played).

Fixed some additional bugs.

Improvements in the total stability of the product.

Dragon Ball FighterZ originally came out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. However, an adaptation was later made for the Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, the new generation consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) run it through backward compatibility functions. Beyond what has already been announced, it is unknown what the future of the game will be at the content level. There is no information about season 4 yet.

What is more uncertain is what will happen to the finals of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship, which have been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bandai Namco is confident of finding a new date, but they also do not rule out its definitive cancellation. It will depend on the evolution of the crisis.