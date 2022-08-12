Dragon Ball Fighters Modder Adds Impressive Custom Super Saiyan God Goku to the List

Dragon Ball FighterZ is not only one of the most popular anime fighting games currently available, but also one of the most popular games for its developer, Arc System Works. Not only did she become a hit for fans of the franchise, she also made a splash in the fighting game community, with her own active competitive scene. Unsurprisingly, the game is still supported to this day, when Bandai Namco and Arc System even confirmed that in a future update Dragon Ball FighterZ will receive a network rollback code, a very popular feature in the game. Fans note that with the release of the game on many major platforms, the PC version is very actively modding.

The modder community has released many mods that demonstrate the creativity that fans can show. The number of character modifications for Dragon Ball FighterZ is staggering, with some adding brand new character skins from the series such as Tapion and Kale to showcase alternative character transformations such as Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta and Broly. A modder recently demonstrated what Super Saiyan God Goku will look like in FighterZ, complete with a custom set of moves, not just a cosmetic change.

Goku has been introduced a total of five times, not counting his mergers with Vegeta as Vegito and Gogeta. These include his basic form based on the Sayan sagas and Hints, his basic form of Super Saiyan, his form of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (or Super Saiyan Blue), one version of Goku from Dragon Ball GT and finally Ultra Instinct Goku. Despite this, RCBurrito modder demonstrated what Goku’s SSG form would look like in the game, with a trailer showing off his own set of moves.

This mod replaces SSJ Goku from the Dragon Ball FighterZ base list with a set of SSG Goku techniques emphasizing grapples and throws, as well as a set of unique ki techniques. SSG Goku attacks use both existing and custom animations for this set of movements, which is most evident with the new Ki shot from Goku’s pistol, and his strongest super-technique is the Dragon Fist from the GT Goku set of movements.

Many fans appreciated the mod, in which, despite the fact that it was another version of Goku in FighterZ, a lot of work was done to make SSG Goku somewhat different from his other game images. Others were impressed that the modder was able to create a fully working custom set of moves for him, noting how far the modder community has come since the game was launched.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is already available for PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One, versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are in development.