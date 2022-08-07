Dragon Ball Fighter will get an upgrade to the next generation and a network rollback code

In 2018, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works teamed up to release Dragon Ball FighterZ, a 2D fighting game inspired by Akira Toriyama’s iconic manga series, which has since become one of the most successful fighting games of the last decade. The game is still supported today, and after its last tournament at EVO 2022, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works announced that Dragon Ball FighterZ will receive new next-generation versions that will include the much-sought-after integration of network rollback code.

Dragon Ball FighterZ was first launched in January 2018 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One as a 3-on-3 2D fighting game in which players can switch characters in the middle of a fight, as in games such as Marvel vs. Capcom 2. The game is launched with a list of 21 people. game characters, 20 more released between the initial launch and August 2022. The Nintendo Switch version of the game, released in September 2018.

One of the main criticisms of the game since its launch has been the implementation of network code based on latency, which, according to many players, led to a disruption in the network. That’s why the game wasn’t included in events like EVO Online 2021, which ultimately left the game’s competitive scene uneventful during the COVID-19 lockdown. It looks like Bandai Namco has finally heard the criticism of these players, as it announced that the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases will include rolling back the network code on top of the improved PC reissue.

These reissues will include free upgrade paths for previous owners of the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions. The announcement was made by Dragon Ball FighterZ producer Tomoko Hiroki during the game’s finale at EVO 2022. No additional information has been published for the new versions, such as release dates or other new improvements, however, it is likely that this information will appear earlier. and not later, given that the game is entering the competitive round of the 2022 World Cup.

Since Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the most successful fighting games in recent years, sold more than 8 million units as of 2021 and appeared in the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service, this move from Bandai Namco and Arc System Works seems long overdue, especially since it initially seemed that support for the game was declining. The introduction of the network rollback code in Dragon Ball FighterZ should breathe new life into the game, revive its competitive environment and hopefully force Arc System Works to continue supporting it with further DLC. This also happened after Arc System Works implemented network rollback code in its recent games such as Guilty Gear Drive, Blazblue Cross-Tag Battle and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is already available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The release date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions has not yet been announced.