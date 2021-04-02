Dragon Ball: Dokkan of the Dead is April Fool’s joke

Today (April 1st) is conducive to several games (which in some cases end up becoming real projects). Bandai Namco decided to join the wave in Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle by including a mini game titled Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan of the Dead.

As the name suggests, the goal here is to choose a character to free a city that is infested with zombies. The action takes place in the first person, and you need to keep tapping the screen to eliminate brain-eating threats (or the buttons indicated to use special moves or invoke the help of other combatants like Hercule, Gotenks and Tien).

Take a look at the joke in the following video:

Did you enjoy April Fool’s Day? Did you see any other curiosity regarding the date out there? Share your message in the space below for comments.