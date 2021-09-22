Dragon Ball Card Warriors Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

Dragon Ball Card Warriors: Bandai Namco confirmed today (21) that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set will arrive on Nintendo Switch on September 24 in the Americas! Additionally, the Dragon Ball Card Warriors free update will be released shortly thereafter, on October 28th.

With this, the version of the game for the hybrid system from Big N will be super complete, with the possibility of downloading all the content already released for the title so far. Even the producer’s national channel posted a neat trailer dedicated to the arrival of the old DLC A New Power Awakens Parts 1 and 2 to Switch. Check out:

As for Dragon Ball Card Warriors mode, it is quite complex and full of possibilities for Goku fans and the gang to spend hundreds of hours battling with his cards. It is worth remembering that this material was made available as a free download on other platforms, so we hope that this will be repeated here. See the new video very detailed and with plenty of gameplay in the mode:

What did you think of these trailers? Are you looking forward to exploring all the new Dragon Ball Z Kakarot on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below!