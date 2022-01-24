Dragon Age 4 Should Not Be Released Until 2023

Dragon Age 4: A string of reports claims that Dragon Age 4 isn’t due this year. Last night, according to Games Radar, journalist and insider Tom Henderson stated that “a source with information about EA’s plans said ‘no chance’ Dragon Age 4 will be released in 2022″.

Soon after, VentureBeat published a note confirming the information, adding that “this is not the result of some internal delay or anything like that — EA has known for a long time” that BioWare would not be able to deliver the finished game this year.

This is in line with the rumor that circulated last year, stating that the release of DA4 would be prepared for 2023. At the time, VentureBeat himself cited sources connected to the project, stating that the planning continued aiming at the delivery of the project to only the next year.

As we are still at the very beginning of the year, we may have to wait many months to start receiving the first concrete information about the next Dragon Age. According to the website, “EA has not yet decided when it will start marketing” the title, indicating the possibility of seeing news in December, in this year’s edition of The Game Awards event.

Little is known about the upcoming Dragon Age, other than that it will be a single player focused experience. Now we just have to wait patiently for news.