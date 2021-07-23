Dragon Age 4 is on schedule to be released in 2023

Dragon Age 4: Those who followed the EA Play Live 2021 held this week may have missed new information regarding Dragon Age 4, but according to the website VentureBeat, which cites sources linked to the project, development is going well for the release in 2023.

It is noteworthy that, apparently, 2023 was already the planned year for the release of Dragon Age 4, taking into account that this period could be some month between April of next year and March of 2023.

However, it’s also worth remembering that, apparently, the development of Dragon Age 4 didn’t come to much progress, especially considering that initially it would have a multiplayer component that was discarded some time ago – not to mention the possible development difficulties due to account of the coronavirus.

How about you, eager to see what Dragon Age 4 has to offer? Leave your message in the space below for comments.B