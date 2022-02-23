Dragon Age 4 Is In The Middle Of Development, According To BioWare

Dragon Age 4: BioWare published, this Wednesday (23), a statement giving more details about the next Dragon Age. Among the main details, the developer explained that the game is in the middle of development and presented part of the team that is running the project.

After telling a little about how the planning of a game is done, the company’s manager, Gary McKay, said that currently developers are focused on getting ideas about environments, characters, gameplay, story and more from the game.

Previously, the title has gone through the concept and pre-production phases, having already established the concept and mechanics, for example. In the production phase, where the project is, the possible Dragon Age 4 is already being worked on to “come to life” and reach the Alpha and then Beta phase.

Gary McKay said Christian Dailey, who was an executive producer on the game, is leaving the company. With that, he will be replaced by Mac Walters, who led the development of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The management of the new title will also have Corrine Busche (Director), Benoit Houle (Director of Product Development) and McKay himself, who will closely follow the work of the team.

“Later this year, you’ll start hearing more from the Dragon Age team on the blog and on social media. As we move forward in development, we will also be in regular communication with players who are part of our community council,” promised the BioWare executive.

More news

In addition to Dragon Age, MCKay talked about other titles. Star Wars: The Old Republic, which turned 10 late last year, will receive more content and expansions beyond Legacy of the Sith.

About the new Mass Effect, the director said that they are “all working”. “The team, led by Mike Gamble, is made up of a team of veteran developers as well as some new and really talented people. They are all actively prototyping new ideas and experiences. Next-gen AAA games take a long time to make – and we know our fans might want them sooner. But our number one priority is quality and that just takes time to get right.”

So, are you more looking forward to the new Dragon Age or the next Mass Effect? Leave your comment below!