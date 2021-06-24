Dragon Age 4: Game’s Alpha File Is Found On PSN

Dragon Age 4: Officially announced at The Game Awards in 2018, Dragon Age 4 is still in development, but you can tell that news about it isn’t as frequent as some fans would like. At the very least, we can always count on interesting leaks or discoveries from time to time, as was the case with a game file being found on PSN recently.

This alpha file was discovered by a dataminer, as is almost always the case, who decided to go through the Sony database. Who started to report the news was the Twitter account known as PlayStation Game Size, which always catalogs the size of games and updates made available on PlayStation consoles. Of course, that doesn’t stop the account from reporting leaks of this type from time to time either.

The biggest speculation at the moment is that something regarding the game will happen during the EA Play Live event, which is due to take place in July of this year. It would be great to see some kind of demo or something like that, but we’ll only really know in the coming weeks if EA decides to announce what they’re planning.

Anyway, it’s great to know that Dragon Age 4 seems to be going strong with its development even without Bioware talking too much about the game. Are you looking forward to the next title in the franchise? Comment below what you expect to see from this new RPG!