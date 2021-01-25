Dragalia Lost will have crossover event with Persona

Dragalia Lost is about to host a new event, this time together with the characters from Persona, Atlus’ famous RPG series.

According to information released by Nintendo and Cygames, the event in question, called Caged Desire, is scheduled to start on January 31. The idea here is to offer the opportunity to fight cooperatively against a raid chief in search of special rewards.

Remember that the event in question is active until February 12th, and you must have completed at least Chapter 2 / 2-1 on Normal to have access to everything that this crossover brings.