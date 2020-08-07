Dr Disrespect resurfaces and hits 300,000 in live test

Guy “Dr DisRespect” Beahm surpassed 300,000 viewers in a live test on YouTube last Thursday night (6). He used his Twitter to publicize the channel on the new platform and remember that he will be officially back this Friday (7), with a live scheduled for 16h, at the official time of Brasília. The test broadcast, which is still online today, features a gas station with a red car and music in the background, and peaked at 334,000 simultaneous viewers in the first hour.

DisRespect built his career by broadcasting on Twitch TV from games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Apex Legends. However, he was permanently banned from the platform on June 26, 2020 in a case that remains mysterious to this day, as the streamer was not informed of the reason for the permanent suspension, and the platform did not go into further details.

Many theories have been launched regarding the ban on Dr DisRespect from Twitch TV. Among these theories are stories such as the fact that he received millionaire offers from other platforms and even the possibility of sexual harassment. Before his ban, he had more than 4.4 million followers on Twitch TV.

The mark of more than 300,000 viewers on YouTube was hit by DrDisrespect because his fans really thought he would do a regular broadcast, even though he warned that he would be back only the next day. It is worth mentioning that in a short time after the launch of the test live, its number of subscribers to the new platform grew at a very fast pace. According to the Social Blade portal, DrDisrespect has gained more than 200,000 new followers on YouTube to date and has added more than 4 million new views on his videos on the channel.



