Dr. Disrespect Banned in Warzone 2 For Disrespecting The Game

Dr. Disrespect’s Call of Duty account has been blocked for seven days due to the use of offensive language in the Warzone 2 chat.

During the broadcast of Modern Warfare 2 last week (November 23), Dr. Disrespect (also known as Guy Bream) told his viewers that he “probably should relax” with contactless chat due to the fact that he uses someone else’s account. “They banned my other for seven days for using contactless chat, believe it or not,” he said.

During the broadcast, Dr Disrespect reported that he was banned for calling someone a “pussy”, violating the new Call Of Duty code of conduct, which clearly targets “derogatory comments based on gender identity.” He then accused the Modern Warfare 2 community team of “making an example out of him.”

“Are you going to ban me right before the $100,000 (£83,190) tournament for seven days? Because of the fucking clip… it’s crazy how out of touch these people are with reality,” he continued.

In recent days, Dr Disrespect has also stated that Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 “won’t last very long” after being eliminated during the game. “It’s such a damn fake game, at the moment it’s literally created for fourth graders. I’m just talking about this game as a whole right now—how it’s set up, and there’s literally no skill gap,” he said after previously praising Warzone for “level design and map design.”

Elsewhere in the game, the “Support the Team” event, which began last week (November 24), means that Call Of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players can hear a remix version of their national anthem at a special World Cup event.

Every day, players will be able to predict which team will win the daily event. The reward for correct guesses is a bonus package that includes the national anthem of the player’s choice and a bonus of 10,000 experience points.

