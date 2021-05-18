Dr. Death: Joshua Jackson is a Murderous Surgeon in The Series (trailer)

Dr. Death: Peacock Originals released, on Monday (17), the first trailer of the miniseries Dr. Death. The limited series is inspired by a true story and the eponymous podcast created by Wondery. On the small screens, the killer surgeon will be played by actor Joshua Jackson (Dawson’s Creek).

The plot of Dr. Death

The series presents the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a rising star in the medical community of Dallas, United States, who has become the terror of many families.

Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a thriving neurosurgery clinic. Suddenly, patients who came for complex but routine spinal surgeries began to die or be maimed forever.

As the number of victims increases, two medical colleagues, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, decide to try to stop him with the help of Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart.

Direction, production and casting of Dr. Death

In addition to Jackson, the series has some other well-known Hollywood names. The direction is 100% female and is made by Jennifer Morrison (Euphoria), So Yong Kim (Grand Army) and Maggie Kiley (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story).

Patrick Macmanus is the showrunner of the series. Macmanus is also an executive producer alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham, from Escape Artists, and Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy, from Wondery.

Actors Alec Baldwin (30 Rock) and Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) play doctors Robert Henderson and Randall Kirby, respectively, who decide to fight the murderous surgeon. Joining the two, young actress Anne Sophia Robb (The Act) plays Michelle Shughart, the Dallas prosecutor.

Actor Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) and actress Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot) complete the list of cast names.

Changing killer

Initially, Dr. Christopher Dunstch was to be played by Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Gray). However, he was eventually replaced by Joshua Jackson.

According to the Peacock spokeswoman, the change came about because of the recording delays generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused an incompatibility between the schedule of the series Dr. Death and the actor Dornan.