Dr. Connor Rhodes’s departure affects the consequences

The popular Chicago Med series is currently airing its season 6, but it has entered a small hiatus to continue in January 2021. But, speaking of its previous season, we see the consequences of the departure of Dr. Connor Rhodes.

Dr. Connor Rhodes, is played by the actor, Colin O’Donnell, this doctor is from a wealthy family, but has great and sad secrets from his past, which made him what he is in the series.

If there is no room for Connor in the series, it is because the writers cornered him with increasingly “crazy” twists in the plot. With that, they transformed the Chicago Med medical specialist into a simple “girlfriend of a madman.”

But, the decision on the part of the producers and the actor Collin Donnel himself, for the exit of the character, is it having consequences in the new seasons?

The reality is that without the presence of actor Collin Donnel’s character, Dr. Connor Rhodes, many viewers feel the lack of the character’s charisma.

For that reason, now it is very difficult to have someone of the level of the actor and the character within the series, someone who manages to be as loved as Dr. Connor Rhodes was.



