Dr. Boggs Actor Teases Mind-Altering Arc in Season Three of Evil

Kurt Fuller of Evil teases the mind-altering arc of his character, Dr. Boggs, in the show’s third season. The supernatural drama series premiered on CBS for the first time back in 2019, and two years later, “Evil” moved to Paramount+, which turned out to be useful for its plot and visual effects. The show follows Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist who teams up with a Catholic seminarian and a technical contractor to investigate claims of paranormal phenomena. Season 3 of “Evil” debuted on June 12, 2022 and featured the return of Fuller, who plays the role of Kristen’s therapist, as well as Katya Herbers, Mike Coulter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson and Andrea Martin.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant with Fuller, he said that viewers can expect to see him more in the third season. He also added that what happens in these new episodes is “very dramatic” and “mind-altering.” Read the actor’s full quote about the third season of Evil below:

Related: Why Evil Season 2 Moves to Paramount+ Is Actually Better For the Story

“From now on, I’ll be in every episode except one. There are a lot of them, and it’s very dramatic, very exciting, ridiculously funny and mind-altering. You don’t have to smoke anything or take anything to watch Dr. Boggs. He did it for you.”

The trailer for the third season of “Evil” didn’t reveal much about Dr. Boggs, but it definitely hinted at important things for upcoming episodes. His character planned to take a break at the end of season 2 after personally seeing the demon, and so far he seems to still be struggling with what he saw, as he is working with Andrea’s sister at the same time. What lies ahead for Dr. Boggs remains unknown, but if Kurt Fuller’s words are any indication, fans have something to expect as “Evil” continues on Paramount+.