“Downton Abbey 2” Offers a Generous Look at Tom & Lucy’s Wedding in BTS clip

Screen Rant is pleased to present a behind-the-scenes clip dedicated to the release in Canada of the film “Downton Abbey: A New Era”, which will be available digitally on July 26 and on Blu-ray, 4K and DVD on August 9. the continuation of not only the first film “Downton Abbey” in 2019, but also six seasons of the beloved TV series, this film had something to justify, and nevertheless the audience was satisfied.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” follows the fan-favorite Crowley family in a new adventure in which Robert (Hugh Bonneville) and Cora (Elizabeth McGovern) travel to the south of France to find out about a mysterious villa that the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) inherited. Meanwhile, Mary (Michelle Dockery) holds the rear while a film crew intervenes to film the property. Of course, “Downton Abbey” is a world of happy living, and it’s only natural that the film tells about what began in its last theatrical release: a love story Tom (Allen Leach) and Lucy (Tuppence Middleton).

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the home release of “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” household economist Debi Lindsey takes apart a beautiful, thin and mostly fake cake for Tom and Lucy’s wedding. She tells how the bottom of the fruit cake, which must be real so that the actors can cut it, took 11 hours. Watch the full clip below:

Historical advisor Alastair Bruce, who also played the role of the priest at the lovers’ wedding, explains how he keeps track of the exact costumes, hats and even the mixing of classes. Thanks to his efforts, as well as the entire crew of “Downton Abbey: A New Era”, Tom and Lucy were able to have a dream wedding that still corresponded to the time.

Take a look at the gorgeous cover of the Canadian Blu-ray version below with descriptions in English and French:

The Blu-ray, 4K and DVD editions of “Downton Abbey: A New Era”, which will be distributed in Canada, contain audio tracks in English, Spanish and French, as well as subtitles, which allows viewers from all over the country to enjoy the history and its features. from the comfort of your own home.

Speaking of features, the physical editions include segments such as “It’s Good to Be Back”, “Return to Downton Abbey: Creating a New Era”, “Making a Movie in a Movie”, “Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia”, “Pour Tea (Time)”, as well as comments by director Simon Curtis. Although additional materials are only available with audio in English, the magnificent visual effects are sure to appeal to viewers regardless of the language.

Other recent Universal Pictures releases include the incredibly successful conclusion of the iconic dinosaur tale “The Reign of Jurassic World” and the delightful sequel to the Despicable Me saga “Minions: The Rise of Gru” — both are already in theaters. Meanwhile, Liam Neeson’s thriller “Memory” and the Viking revenge story “The Northerner” are currently available for home release.