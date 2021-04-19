Downton Abbey 2 is Confirmed and Creator Says If Cast Will Return

Downton Abbey 2: Focus Feature announced on Monday (19) the release of Downton Abbey 2, a continuation of the film released in 2019.

According to Julian Fellowes, creator of the series, the entire cast of the series should return to their roles. In addition, four more names are expected to be added to the cast: Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Dominic West (The Case), Laura Haddock (The Da Vinci Demons) and French actress Nathalie Baye. The new characters have yet to reveal details.

The plot will be directed by Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) and the script will continue in the hands of Julian Fellowes. “We can’t imagine a better gift than meeting Julian, Gareth Neame and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawleys back to their fans,” said Focus Features President Peter Kujawski.

The film released in 2019 grossed nearly $ 200 million. The story follows the Crawley family preparing for the arrival of the King and Queen of England. The series that based the film was originally broadcast on PBS and ended in 2016.

Downton Abbey 2 is set to debut in late 2021.