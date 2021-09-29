Download Two More Expansions For Battlefield 1 And Battlefield 4 For Free For A Limited Time

Battlefield 1: Electronic Arts continues to offer downloadable content from its previous war shooters completely free of charge, although only for a few days. Electronic Arts continues to offer expansions of its Battlefield saga completely free of charge, although for a limited time. So much so, that if we were recently able to get two multiplayer DLCs for Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4 at zero cost, now EA offers two new paid expansions for both titles completely free of charge. These are the Apocalypse expansions from Battlefield 1 and Dragon’s Teeth from Battlefield 4, both available for free for PC through EA’s Origin store, of course, only for a limited time.

Get two free Battlefield DLC on PC

Thus, those who want to get both payment expansions without spending a penny can now go to the official pages of both contents in Origin for PC and claim their downloads. Of course, we must hurry, since the promotion expires on October 5, 2021, at which point they will return to their usual prices of 14.99 euros each.

“The arena of war expands with Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth. This expansion focuses, above all, on infantry combat in urban environments, with four new maps, an additional multiplayer mode and various weapons, devices and missions ”, we can read in the official description of Dragon’s Teeth for Battlefield 4.

“Crawl through the ravaged landscape of Passchendaele, covered in blood and mud, and take refuge in the moats and ruins. Charge through the wheat fields of the River Somme and witness the countryside transform into an infernal scene after devastating artillery volleys. Fight in the mountain trenches near the Isonzo River as the Austro-Hungarians face the Italian army over the disputed Caporetto, ”EA points out about Apocalypse for Battlefield 1.