Download the BETA version and be the first to use updates

Use the BETA version of WhatsApp and be one of the first users to use the updates the company works on, before everyone else!

When WhatsApp informs that it is preparing a new update, it is always said that it is tested, prior to its launch, in the BETA version, so if you want to be one of the users, they test the new functions, what you have to do is have that version, for this La Verdad Noticias tells you how.

To start you have to sign up for the WhatsApp beta tester program. This will allow you to access the features and tools that the app is experimenting with. You can also give your feedback and report bugs that you identify.

Now, although everything seems phenomenal, you must take into account that the BETA or test versions are unstable and therefore problems may appear that cause the app to occasionally work with problems, close itself, or present some other error.

But if you prefer the stability and excellent performance of the Messaging Application, do not suffer the inconvenience, it is best to continue using the public version that is debugged and therefore more stable, otherwise follow these steps.

How to get the BETA version of WhatsApp

To enroll in the WhatsApp beta tester program, whether you are iOS or Android users, you have to follow a few simple steps. But beware, in the case of iOS there is no availability to join the beta tester program because the established quota has already been filled, so the only thing you can do is wait for someone to leave their place vacant.

WhatsApp BETA on Android

Click on “Become a tester”.

You will receive an update to the WhatsApp Messenger application, realizing that you are already a member of the community.

And if after a while you want to stop being part of the program, from the APP you can unsubscribe from the test program without any problem, simply by pressing the button that says “Exit the program” and which is in the lower margin of the page mentioned above.

WhatsApp BETA on iOS

Install TestFlight on the device that you will use for testing.

Accept the invitation that you will receive by email

Or through a link to install the beta version of the app.

In this case, the official link indicates that there is no availability to be a beta tester for WhatsApp on iOS. When it is released then you should follow these

Download the TestFlight app on the iOS device that you will use to perform the tests.

Install the beta version of the app for iOS through an email invitation or the public link, which in this case would be this.

Open the invitation email or tap the public link on the iOS device where you will be testing.

Click on “View in TestFlight” or “Start testing”, or touch “Install” or “Update” for the app you want to test.

