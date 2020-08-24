The popular digital video game platform offers for a limited time the classic installment of the Croteam FPS saga; add it within 48 hours.

Serious Sam: The First Encounter, the first installment in Croteam’s popular FPS saga, is available completely free of charge through GOG for a limited time. Thus, if we get hold of the title during the next 48 hours, it will be ours forever and we will be able to download it as many times as we want through our account on the GOG PC digital platform.

The classic Serious Sam installment for free on GOG

Thus, we can now get hold of the classic installment of Serious Sam, a title that appeared in 2001 following the formula of the most frantic arcade-type FPS and that drank directly from games like Doom, Quake or Duke Nukem 3D. To download Serious Sam: The First Encounter for free, we just have to go to the game’s official page on GOG and, with our account active, click on the green Go to giveaway button.

From this moment on, Serious Sam: The First Encounter will become part of our digital library and we will be able to install the game as many times as we want without fear of losing the license. Recall that The First Encounter represents the origin of a saga that has spread over the years until reaching the next fourth numbered installment, Serious Sam 4, scheduled for PC and Stadia on September 24 after its last delay.

“Serious Sam is an adrenaline rush in the form of an arcade shooter, centered on a frantic single-player action proposition. In a world where cyberpunk and fantasy go hand in hand, where the most advanced technology is mixed with black magic and psychic powers, Sam travels through the beautiful world of ancient Egypt and many other planets, facing the countless minions of Mental as it makes its way towards its base ”, we can read in its official description.



