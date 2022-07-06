Download Matrix Awakens now before it disappears forever

A technical demonstration of Unreal Engine 5, The Matrix Awakens, will soon be removed from digital storefronts. This experience was released ahead of the full release of Unreal Engine 5 and coincided with the release of the 2021 film Resurrection of the Matrix.

Matrix Awakens was released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X and was highly praised upon its release, showcasing photorealistic locations and characters. Throughout the gameplay, accurate computer recreations of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss addressed the player in a cut scene that shifted between their current appearance in the 2021 film and models with age resembling their appearance in the first Matrix movie, all in UE5. Later, this transitions into a chase scene in a massive and detailed urban environment that served as a demonstration of the power of the new Unreal Engine Metahuman character creator, as well as the Lumen lighting system and the Nanite virtualized geometry system.

Unfortunately, Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Updated The Matrix Awakens page to announce that the experience will leave PlayStation and Xbox stores on July 9. still appear in their library for re-downloading at any time after the deadline. For those who have not been able to buy a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, it also gives them the opportunity to “purchase” free content in browser versions of console showcases so that they become its owners and can download it from their library when they receive their compatible device.

After the release of Unreal Engine 5, The Matrix Awakens’ urban assets became available for free in the Epic Games Content section on the Unreal Engine marketplace. This move has already proven popular, giving newcomers who want to create their own detailed cityscapes an advantage, as well as offering more experienced developers a pre-created environment to test their own gameplay, as was the case with one fan who used a sample city along with his own character model and game mechanics to present the title of Superman with an open world on Unreal Engine 5.

The Matrix Awakens was a great example of what Unreal Engine 5 is capable of, and gave an idea of how detailed and exciting upcoming games using this engine can be. With its new features, it’s clear that developers who previously used their own engines have switched to the Unreal Engine for the current generation, and AAA games such as the upcoming Tomb Raider are completely built on the new engine.