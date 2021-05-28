Download Little Nightmares For Free On Steam For A Limited Time

Little Nightmares: Steam, Valve’s popular digital video game platform for PC, offers the celebrated game from Tarsier Studios completely free of charge. Little Nightmares, the celebrated and haunting stealth adventure video game from Tarsier Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment, is free to download on Steam for a limited time; so much so, that if we get hold of the title and add it to our Steam digital library, it will be ours forever and we can install it as many times as we want. Of course, we must hurry, since the promotion has an expiration date.

Little Nightmares free on Steam

So much so, that anyone who does not already have Little Nightmares in their Steam account can get a digital copy of such a celebrated stealth adventure game; Of course, we must claim our code before next Sunday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. in peninsular time, at which time it will return to its usual price of 19.99 euros.

It should be noted that this is not the Complete Edition of Little Nightmares, the most complete version with all the DLC after its launch, but it is the version that includes only the base game. If we want the rest of the extra content, we will have to buy them separately, this time, at their usual price.

Even so, it is an unbeatable opportunity to get hold of such a celebrated video game, an adventure starring a little girl named Seis who tries to escape from Las Mauces, a mysterious ship inhabited by monstrous beings whose sole objective is to cook and eat any being. let him cross his path, including our elusive protagonist. Do not miss our analysis of Little Nightmares through the following link.

Little Nightmares II, its no less successful sequel, hit the market this year with the novelty of having a partner during a dark adventure that once again focuses on stealth and solving constant challenges and puzzles.