Download Lilith’s Borderlands 2 DLC for free on Switch

Gearbox announces that the latest expansion of its video game is now available in the eShop for free only until next December 3.

The fifth and last expansion of Borderlands 2 that came to Borderlands: The Handsome Collection as a bridge between the second and third installments of the saga and that appeared in June 2019 under the title Commander Lilith and the fight for Sanctuary, finally comes to Nintendo Switch after appearing on other platforms. And is that despite the fact that Switch has the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and the most recent Borderlands: Legendary Collection compilations, this DLC had not yet appeared on the Nintendo console; until now. But best of all, users of either of the two titles on Switch can now download said expansion for free; yes, only for a limited time.

Commander Lilith and the fight for Sanctuary now available

And is that Gearbox has finally not forgotten about the Borderlands players on Switch, enabling the latest Borderlands 2 DLC in the eShop after more than a year since its original launch. Of course, if we want to get hold of said expansion without paying one euro, we have time only until next December 3, 2020, the day from which the downloadable content will become paid, at a price yet to be determined, although it is surely worth 15 euros, as in the rest of the platforms.

Commander Lilith and the fight for Sanctuary serves as the nexus between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3 and takes place right after the events of Part Two. Her story tells us how a group of soldiers take over the Sanctuary settlement thanks to spores that turn its inhabitants into plants.

Of course, apparently this new update has been accompanied by a serious bug in the version of Borderlands 2 for Switch, an error that causes the title to crash after installing the update; From the official account of the 2K technical service, they are already working to solve this unexpected error.



