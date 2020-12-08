Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty relationship over

The activity of Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty on their social networks gave some clues for fans to signal the end of their love relationship, the causes are still under discussion.

The Disney film under the name Descendants captured the public’s attention and also gave rise to the courtship that Dove and Thomas had held for three years. The couple have not revealed details about how their hearts are currently, but there are several reasons that have sparked the rumors of their separation.

Those who have followed this couple since its inception, know that both used to share a large number of images together, frequently interacting on social networks and leaving comments full of charm that captivated the hearts of their fans.

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty spoke openly about how in love they were, as well as the future they envisioned together, but that could have been in the past.

DOVE AND THOMAS SEPARATION COULD BE BECAUSE OF AN INFIDELITY

It has been a long time since we have not seen new images of the couple, but they have also deleted old posts where they are together. Although there are still some photographs that can be seen on their social networks, the rumors that their relationship ended have never been as strong as now.

Thomas Doherty will be part of the Gossip Girl reboot and recently shared a photo inside a bathtub with Emily Alyn Lind, actress who is also part of this production, leading fans to suspect that Dove may have been the victim of a hoax by who was her boyfriend. Neither of them has given a statement on the matter, so the suspicions remain in dispute.

Dove Cameron has just released her new music video under the name We Belong, keep up to date with the music premieres on Rex Nation.



