Doug Peterson has decided on a mandatory mini-camp

New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is making an exception for a number of Jaguars players when it comes to the team’s mandatory mini-camp this offseason.

Speaking to the media on the last day of the OTA in Jacksonville, Pederson explained what led to the decision to abandon the mini-camp for most Jags veterans.

I still have a mandatory mini-camp, a mandatory three days, but I only deal with newcomers, selected veterans and our injured players. Injured players are guys who may have finished the season with an injury that worked all offseason. I just demand that they stay here and continue treatment and rehabilitation. So this is a chance to really work with our young players and some of the selected veterans a little more one-on-one. We’re going to do it next week, so the veterans are ready. Monday Tuesday Wednesday.

There seemed to be applause in the Jaguars’ conference room when Pederson also announced his decision.

I mean, look, they worked really hard. We had a big attendance all spring. Back in April, we had a three-day additional mini-camp. … The guys are in good condition, so I felt it was time to give them a little extra rest before we are ready to work in July.

I wanted this group to work and work together. It wasn’t final until just last week or so that I made a decision. Again, these guys worked very hard. They deserved it. They deserved it. We as a staff have done what we needed to do, and we are preparing for the camp.

Doug Pederson has repeatedly mentioned the “healing process” that the team goes through after a year spent in hell under the leadership of Urban Meyer.

Maybe his decision on a mini-camp will help some veterans speed it up as summer approaches.