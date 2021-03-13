Doubled in a Week: Why is Decentraland Rising?

The Decentraland (MANA) price gained 86 percent within a week and saw ATH. So why is the MANA price rising?

Decentraland (MANA) hit an all-time high for $ 0.76 on March 13. Here are the developments that raise the MANA price.

Decentraland (MANA) developments

Agreement with Atari: Decentraland has partnered with video game company Atari. Thus, it was stated that nostalgia-themed, luck and skill-themed games can be played on the network.

NFT giveaway: Atari and digital asset designer RTFKT studio team will produce a special sneaker. Sports shoes will be limited to 1000 pieces. Decentraland is holding giveaways for users who want to access this specially designed shoe.

Music events have arrived: Talented musicians, sponsored by DAO Records and under the roof of the dAppollo Theater, will hold an event in Decentraland.

Comment by Barry Silbert: Commenting after the sale of Beeple’s “The First 5000 Days”, Silbert said that platforms such as Decentraland could be a good choice for exhibiting their artworks.

Sugar Club event: There will be a live auction on the Decentraland network between March 26, 11:00 – 14:00 CET. There will be NFT music videos and live DJ at the event called Sugar Club.

Adidas joins gallery: It has been announced that Adidas has joined the KnownOrigin gallery on the Decentraland network. In addition, it was stated that various manufacturers also participated.

MANA price

MEANING; It gained 185 percent on the monthly chart, 86 percent on the weekly chart and 28 percent on the daily chart. The annual earning of the token was 3.795 percent.

With a market value of $ 966 million, the daily transaction volume of the token is around $ 1 billion.